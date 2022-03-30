Kenya: 'I Have Nothing to Say' - Odinga on Kenyatta's Impeachment Allegations

Nairobi — Raila Odinga, President Uhuru Kenyatta's right-hand man in post-2018 Jubilee administration, now says he has nothing to say on claims Deputy President William Ruto mulled impeaching the Head of State.

President Kenyatta made the claims when he addressed a group of Kikuyu elders in his native language at State House Nairobi on Saturday.

Asked about the allegations Ruto has outrightly denied, Odinga said he knew nothing about claims.

"I am not aware of any impeachment attempts or claims on President," Odinga told Citizen TV on Tuesday.

The alleged impeachment plot is the latest in a range of reasons President Kenyatta has given to persuade his restive backyard to back his preferred successor, Odinga.

President Kenyatta previously accused Ruto of being impatient, saying he resorted to running a campaign way ahead of the election.

He also accused the DP of opposing government initiatives including the BBI constitutional review initiative which was nullified twice by the Constitutional Court and the Court of Appeal.

Responding to the allegations by President Kenyatta, Ruto cautioned his former ally who orchestrated his expulsion from the ruling Jubilee Party with who they co-founded in 2017 of malice.

Ruto said the Head of State had turned State House into a theatre for sowing seeds of discord.

"Please Mr. President, you are the leader of all Kenyans, don't allow State House to be used as the theatre of planting of seeds of division of the Kenyans," Ruto said as he responded to the reports.

"Mr President you know it is not true it is false and I want to ask you out of humility to protect the office of the president," he added.