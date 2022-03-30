Rwanda: Carlos Alos Ferrer is New Amavubi Head Coach

29 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) on Tuesday appointed Spaniard Carlos Alos Ferrer as the new head coach of the national team (Amavubi) on a one-year deal.

Carlos Alós Ferrer was selected from a list of more than 10 coaches who had applied for the job.

The list had big names including Stephane Constantine who coached the Wolves in 2014; Frenchman Alain Giresse has been the head coach of Mali, Tunisia and Senegal; Sunday Oliseh coached Nigeria in 2015; Frenchman Sebastian Migne coached Kenya and Equatorial Guinea; Tony Hernandez from Spain who is currently the Head Coach of Mukura VS; Hossam Mohamed El Badry has been Egypt's coach for two years; Ivan Hasek played Al-Hilal; Gugliermo Arena and Noel Tossi. who made the final ten-man shortlist after a rigorous vetting process.

The 47-year-old replaces Vincent Mashami whose contract expired at the start of this month.

Ferrer is a Spanish professional football coach who holds UEFA Pro coaching license with a huge experience in football having been the technical Director of FC Barcelona as well as head coach for different professional clubs in Europe and Africa (AS FAR Rabat in Botola Pro League, Enosis in Cyprus 1st Division.

He also served as Kazakhstan National team coach.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X