Rwanda: Carlos Alos Ferrer is New Amavubi Head Coach

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) on Tuesday appointed Spaniard Carlos Alos Ferrer as the new head coach of the national team (Amavubi) on a one-year deal.

Carlos Alós Ferrer was selected from a list of more than 10 coaches who had applied for the job.

The list had big names including Stephane Constantine who coached the Wolves in 2014; Frenchman Alain Giresse has been the head coach of Mali, Tunisia and Senegal; Sunday Oliseh coached Nigeria in 2015; Frenchman Sebastian Migne coached Kenya and Equatorial Guinea; Tony Hernandez from Spain who is currently the Head Coach of Mukura VS; Hossam Mohamed El Badry has been Egypt's coach for two years; Ivan Hasek played Al-Hilal; Gugliermo Arena and Noel Tossi. who made the final ten-man shortlist after a rigorous vetting process.

The 47-year-old replaces Vincent Mashami whose contract expired at the start of this month.

Ferrer is a Spanish professional football coach who holds UEFA Pro coaching license with a huge experience in football having been the technical Director of FC Barcelona as well as head coach for different professional clubs in Europe and Africa (AS FAR Rabat in Botola Pro League, Enosis in Cyprus 1st Division.

He also served as Kazakhstan National team coach.