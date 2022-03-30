Ghana/Nigeria: World Cup Qualifiers - Football Official Dies After Nigeria, Ghana Match

30 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jide Alaka

Reports indicate that a CAF official for the Nigeria versus Ghana match lost his life after the match

The catastrophe that befell Nigerian football after the Super Eagles could only conclude the 2022 World Cup qualifier 1-1 against the Black Stars of Ghana did not just end after Tunisian referee Selma Selik blew the final whistle at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Tuesday evening, as it continued afterward.

After the pitch invasion by irate fans and the subsequent attacks on Nigeria football officials, it was revealed that the doping officer for the game, Joseph Kabungo from Zambia, suddenly collapsed and died.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and there has been no official report from the NFF.

More to follow...

