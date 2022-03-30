Nigeria: Over 300 Experts to Operate Zungeru Hydropower Plant - Jedy-Agba

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jeddy-Agba said over 300 key and highly skilled professionals are required to be engaged upon completion of the 700 megawatts (MW) Zungeru hydropower project in Niger state.

Agba who made this statement while witnessing the testing of the first turbine of the plant on Tuesday said a statement by the Federal Ministry of Power yesterday.

Highlighting the composition of the dam, Agba said: "The dam is built of a new engineering technology utilising the Roller-Compacted Concrete (RCC), which has ensured the shortening of the completion of the core civil construction period by over two years while the Electro-mechanical components especially the four-unit Francis turbines are from the reputable world-class original equipment manufacturers, General Electric."

He said the plan will help with water supply schemes, irrigation and flood control for the communities, among others.

The Project Consultant and Chairman, Decrown West Africa Company Ltd, Engr. Dr. Johnson Adewumi said on completion of the project, Nigeria would have delivered a world-class project by every standard. "This project will deliver 2,630 gigawatts (GWh) of clean renewable electricity annually from the second-largest dam reservoir in Nigeria."