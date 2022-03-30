Nigeria: Super Eagles Failure Not a Surprise, Says Lumumba

Pixbay
Soccer ball
30 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

A former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) presidential candidate, Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh, has said the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup didn't come to him as a surprise.

Speaking to Daily Trust on the ill-fated match at the MKO Abiola stadium Abuja, the former member of the House of Representatives and football administrator sympathised with Nigerians who anticipated victory from the Super Eagles.

He said "I sympathise with those who expected so much from the present Super Eagles team. I really sympathise with them because they ought to have seen this coming.

"Against a less endowed Ghanaian team that has not done well in recent past, especially in their outing in the last AFCON, one would have expected something better from the Super Eagles but unfortunately, they just showed their level.

"You can't give what you don't have so the Eagles gave the nation what they have. This is the stuff they are made of so I am not disappointed."

Lumumba also blamed the latest sporting disaster on mediocre leadership on the part of those at the helm of affairs of Nigerian football.

"My lamentation has been that they have killed Nigerian football. The standard has been falling each passing day.

"It is unfortunate. Unless something dramatic is done, Nigerian football is on a cliff and the decline is going to continue unabated.

"The managers of Nigerian football have failed in all ramifications. The league, national teams and the development structures have all crumbled.

"Whichever way you look at it, something is wrong. Imagine the Ghanaian national team at its lowest ebb, stopping Nigeria from going to the World Cup. It is not funny at all. It is unfortunate, it is lamentable but we asked for it," said Lumumba.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X