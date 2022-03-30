Uganda: Parliament Raises Shs 120 Million for St Henry's College Kitovu

Parliament has contributed Shs 140 million towards the construction of the Kitovu Education Centre at the Masaka City-based government-aided St Henry's College Kitovu, ahead of its centenary celebrations in July 2022.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, contributed Shs 120 million while the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Mathias Mpuuga, contributed Shs 20 million.

This was at a fundraising drive dubbed 'The Last Mile' at Hotel Africana led by the Bishop of Masaka, Rt Rev. Serverus Jjumba.

Mpuuga delivered the parliamentary donation and lauded the school's administrators for maintaining a high academic standards.

Reading from 2 Corinthians 8:7, Bishop Jjumba made a passionate appeal for more contributions as the school takes a final bend in its hunt for Shs 1 billion needed for the project.

"The ultimate aim of this project is to enable a vendor, seated at a market stall in Nyendo [in Masaka city], to enjoy the benefits of the digital age by getting the basics of finding markets online," Bishop Jjumba said.

According to Brother Augustine Mugabo, the school's headteacher, the education centre will be a multi-purpose building where students will learn skills in ICT and vocational studies. It will also open up to locals from the neighbouring community during school holidays.

"Once our students break off for holidays, members of the community will have an opportunity to come and take short courses in computer studies," Mugabo said.

The education centre is the school's flagship project for its celebrations to mark 100 years since it was founded in 1922 by the White Fathers and the congregation of the Brothers of Christian Instruction.