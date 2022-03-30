Uganda: MTN Re-Affirms Safety of Its Mobile Money Platform

MTN Mobile Money Uganda Ltd has re-affirmed that its mobile money platform is safe and secure.

In a statement, the firm said their Mobile Money PIN (Personal Identification Number) is secret information inaccessible to anybody inside or outside the company, except the customer.

The statement followed a message circulating on social media in which an anonymous person claims the disappearance of Shs 2.7 million off their mobile money wallet, alluding to insiders in the company having access to customers' secret PINs.

It appealed to all customers to follow the golden rules of security when transacting using MTN mobile money.

These are:

Under no circumstances should a customer share their PIN, code or the One-Time Password (OTP) with anyone.

Do not use simple PIN combinations that can easily be guessed; e.g., 0-0-0-0-0 or 1-2-3-4-5; if a customer is currently using one, we urge them to change the PIN immediately.

MTN will call its customers using telephone number 031 212 0000 only. Should anybody call a customer on behalf of the company with an alternative number, please consider them to be a fraudster and call customer care helpline 100 for confirmation.

"If our customers follow the above 3 golden rules, nobody can have access to their Mobile Money wallet without the customers entering the 5-digit secret PIN into their phone themselves explicitly or unconsciously," the firm said.

It asked their customers to remain vigilant and immediately contact them via our customer service helplines in case of any attempt by fraudsters to access their mobile money wallets.