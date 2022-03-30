Tanzania: IGP Makes Minor Reshuffle

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro yesterday made a minor reshuffle of Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) to clear the way for a probe into the incident at a farewell ceremony for the former Coast RPC last week.

According to a statement released to the media by the Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) David Misime, on March 26 this year at a farewell ceremony for the former Coast RPC, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wankyo Nyigesa, during which he issued statements indicating the existence of a breach of discipline following the Police Force's guidelines.

"The matter has begun to be worked on and the results of the investigation will be presented to the disciplinary authorities for further action," he said

SACP Misime said former Kagera RPC Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wankyo Nyigesa had been transferred to Dodoma Police Headquarters and replaced by former Rukwa RPC Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) William Mwampagale.

Former Rukwa Staff Officer, ACP Theopista Mallya becomes the RPC replacing ACP Mwampagale who has been transferred to Kagera Region.

In addition, former Rukwa Regional Operations Chief Assistant ACP Mashenene Mayila becomes the Rukwa Staff Officer.

At the farewell party, ACP Nyigesa expressed his wish for President Samia Suluhu Hassan to dream of him and appoint him as Tanzania's Inspector General of Police so that he could do a brilliant job of bringing about change.

"What do you think about giving me only three years and then handing over and leaving?" As the audience during the ceremony burst out laughing, ACP Nyigesa said.

He emphasized that the current IGP, Simon Sirro, has not made a mistake; he is doing a good job; nevertheless, once appointed, he will perform even better.

"You know, human beings must be ambitious, have huge aspirations," Nyigesa added. "Now you can't say that I will continue to be a commander; I want to be in higher positions such as Commissioner, IGP so that later I can do bigger things than what I have done."