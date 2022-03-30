Tanzania: Fishermen Told to Observe Safety Precautions

30 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

Geita District Commissioner, Mr Wilson Shimo has instructed the district fishing officers to take legal measures against fishermen conducting activities onLake Victoria without putting safety gears.

He issued the order recently, during his official visit at Nkome Beach after witnessing youth with their canoes on Lake Victoria without observing safety measures.

"It is strictly forbidden for fishermen in the district to conduct fishing activities on the Lake without observing safety guidelines," he said.

He said the government recognizes their value and potential contribution to the economy and this is why it is enforcing the need to observe safety measures.

"You must support this, you must implement this. You are the one to initially identify the value of your life and your family, please work safely," Mr Shimo insisted.

According to him, the District experienced deaths of five fishermen about three months back, due to negligence in observing water safety guidelines.

The Nkome Ward Fishing Officer, Mr Revocatus Nahunge, said that patrols along the Lake Victoria have been carried out for about three weeks now, with 20 defiant being arrested.

He added that the patrols are carried at different times and localities to ensure that water safety guidelines to fishermen are enforced at 100 per cent to help reduce marine accidents.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X