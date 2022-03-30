Tanzania: 6bn/ - Set Aside for Dormitories Construction

ATLEAST 6bn/- has been set aside by the Simiyu region for the construction of dormitories for female students, as part of the government efforts to curb pregnancies in secondary schools in the region.

Speaking to residents of Maswa District, Simiyu Regional Commissioner Mr David Kafulila said that the construction of the dormitories will commence during this financial year 2022/2023.

He said that long distances to and from schools in the region is among the leading causes of early pregnancies and has caused most female students fail to accomplish their dreams as they drop out of school.

"A total of 6bn/- has been set aside for the construction of dormitories for students from poor families so that they can be able to study like other students from rich families, shortage of dormitories is among the leading causes of early pregnancies in the region, and large number of students failed to finish their studies due to this" he said.

A Head Master for Nyalikungu Secondary School Mr Gladius Lwezaura said that female students have been facing various challenges due to the shortage of dormitories public schools.

He said that the issue of long distance has been identified as one of the leading causes of early-pregnancies, noting that in a bid to fight against the challenge, the government has provided the fund for the construction of the dormitories.

"The construction of these dormitories will enable students to have private time for studies and teachers will be able to monitor their movements hence improve their performance.

For his part, one of the teachers in Nyalikungu Secondary School, Mr Eliud Kabengo said that most of the time when students go back home after classes they being assigned house cores as a result they fail to get time for self studies.

For her part, one of the female students Ms Monica Gogadi appealed to the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to see the possibility of constructing school dormitories for female students because the move will help to address most of the challenges faced by girls.

"The construction of dormitories will reduce the challenges facing female students and hence it will also reduce cases of early pregnancies.

Some of the Maswa residents who witnessed the launch of dormitories projects also commended the regional authorities saying the program will help to curb early pregnancies for female students which have been cited as one of the leading causes that obstructed their dreams.

"We believe that the construction of these buildings will reduce the number of female students who fail to finish their studies due to pregnancies. The construction of these dormitories will reduce its number and it will help them to concentrate on their studies," he said.