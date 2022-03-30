Malawi: University Hails Alliance One for Equipment's Donation

The students' social welfare committee of Kamuzu University for Health Sciences (KUHES) Lilongwe campus says the continuous availability of different medical equipment at the school plays a crucial role to the students' education as they depend on them to conduct effective medical trainings especially during practical lessons.

The committee's chairperson Isaac Kamfozi made the remarks on Tuesday when Alliance One Tobacco made a donation of some 16 durable Littman Class-II Stethoscopes which are crucially needed by learners at the medical education facility for their smooth learning.

According to Kamfozi, majority of students at the college do not have stethoscopes, a development which affects their routine lessons as such equipment plays a crucial role during diagnosis of patients whenever they are doing practical trainings in hospitals.

"We are very grateful to Alliance One Tobacco for making this donation as it will go a long way in helping fellow students here to be well equipped when doing our routine practical trainings in hospitals especially during testing and analysis," said Kamfozi.

Kamfozi explained that previously, students have been receiving similar donations from other well-wishers but still more, the stethoscopes were not enough to carter for each student hence the donation of the 16 stethoscopes by Alliance One will reduce the challenges which the learners face.

"Previously we were about 86 students which did not have our own stethoscopes at this campus, but with this donation from Alliance One as well as other organizations and individuals before, this challenge is slowly easing. So far about 32 students are the ones who will still lack their own stethoscopes, I therefore urge other well wishers especially corporate companies and organizations to assist us," he pleaded.

In his remarks Corporate Affairs Officer for Alliance One Tobacco Malawi Ben Kawonga said his company thought it wise to donate the equipment after being requested by the students' social welfare committee to assist them with various medical equipment including stethoscopes which are in short supply.

"As a corporate responsible entity, we decided to donate these items to our colleagues here at Lilongwe campus upon getting their request. As we all know, in few years to come, these medical students will become our dependable medical doctors assisting patients in different hospitals and clinics across the country including conducting crucial operations to women and children," said Kawonga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Kawonga, his company also thought it wise to come in and assist those students because education, health and social welfare sectors also fall under his company's corporate social responsibility pillars hence find it obliged to help.

"We believe that this donation will help these students here to learn effectively and achieve greater goals in as far as their medical career is concerned especially whenever they are conducting diagnosis to patients in the hospitals where they go for routine practical lessons," he said.

Acting register for KUHES's Lilongwe campus Stuart Chirambo also expressed his gratitude to Alliance One Tobacco for donating the medical equipment to students at the school, adding that the facility mostly relies on government financial support which in most circumstances is not enough to carter for every need at the school.

"As a school we are very glad for this timely donation and I therefore urge other companies and organization in the country to assist us especially in areas such as text books, internet access and construction of hostels among others," said Chirambo.

Apart from the education and health sectors, Alliance One Tobacco's corporate social responsibility program also focuses on some community based sustainability initiatives such as environmental conservation management, social-welfare and water and sanitation among others.