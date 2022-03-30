Tanzania: Tcc Profit Up As It Marks 60 Years

Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) net profit has grown by 65.8 per cent to 59.6bn/-, driven by record sales volume and operational cost efficiencies as the economy emerged from Covid-19 disruptions.

The profit rise was the result of the increasing sales volume that went up 14.4 per cent as the economy returns to normal trading conditions after demand and supply chain disruptions in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TCC Chairman, Paul Makanza, said in a statement that the strong performance reflects the cigarette maker's strength of their revised domestic distribution model and Covid-19 pandemic.

"Policy measures instituted by the 6th phase government [last year] to improve the investment climate and business environment for economic recovery and growth show positive results... ," Mr Makanza said.

According to the World Bank Tanzania Economic Update--March 2022 Report, economic growth is expected to grow by 5.5per cent this year and 6.0 per cent in the medium-term, assuming the external environment improves.

TCC, listed on Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), said its revenue grew by 12.0 per cent to 312.9bn/- while gross profit increased by 14.1 per cent to 171.9bn/-.

"Going forward," Mr Makanza said, "we are optimistic about the year ahead".

The largest cigarette maker in the country said they banked on their robust plan in place to achieve sustainable profit growth.

"This plan is anchored on portfolio optimisation, a stable product mix and consumer up trading, route-to-market expansion and efficiencies, sustainable pricing and cost efficiencies, and an agile and competitive team," he said.

The operating expenses declined by 11.4 per cent to 85.61bn/- last year from 96.64bn/- in 2020 due to operational efficiencies and cost savings across the entire organisation.

Due to the good performance, the firm declared a total gross dividend of 550/- per share which was similar to the one offered in 2020. Last November the interim gross was 250/- and the final gross dividend was 300/-to be paid in May.

Last December, TCC marked 60 years of operations in the country and termed the years as a remarkable journey of transformation, adaption, and resilience.

"We take pride in our strong heritage in Tanzania and look forward to another successful 60 years," Mr Makanza said.