Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 17 Recoveries, 13 New Cases

9 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has registered, in the last 24 hours, 17 recovered patients and 13 new cases.

According to the daily bulletin, 10 recovered patients reside in the province of Luanda and 7 in Cabinda.

The new cases, the report states, range from 4 to 52 years old, of which 11 are male and 2 female and were diagnosed in Luanda, with 9, and Cabinda with 4.

In the last 24 hours 1,453 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 0.9 percent.

ngola has a cumulative number of 99,138 confirmed cases, of which 118 are active, 1,900 have died and 97,120 have been recovered.

Of the active cases, there is 1 moderate, 1 mild and 116 asymptomatic.

In treatment centres, 2 patients are hospitalised, 2 are in institutional quarantine and 116 are in home isolation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X