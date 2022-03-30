Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 17 Recoveries, 13 New Cases

Luanda — Angola has registered, in the last 24 hours, 17 recovered patients and 13 new cases.

According to the daily bulletin, 10 recovered patients reside in the province of Luanda and 7 in Cabinda.

The new cases, the report states, range from 4 to 52 years old, of which 11 are male and 2 female and were diagnosed in Luanda, with 9, and Cabinda with 4.

In the last 24 hours 1,453 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a positivity rate of 0.9 percent.

ngola has a cumulative number of 99,138 confirmed cases, of which 118 are active, 1,900 have died and 97,120 have been recovered.

Of the active cases, there is 1 moderate, 1 mild and 116 asymptomatic.

In treatment centres, 2 patients are hospitalised, 2 are in institutional quarantine and 116 are in home isolation.