Angola Draw With Equatorial Guinea On FIFA Date

Luanda — The Angolan national football team drew 0-0 today in Portugal with Equatorial Guinea, in a friendly match on FIFA's date, played in Rio Maior, in the Santarém region.

In a warm-up match for the qualifiers for the African Nations Cup (CAN2023) to be held in Coté d'Ivoire, after beating Guinea (Bissau), on Saturday, at the same venue, by 3-2, the Palancas Negras, this Tuesday, were unable to overcome their opponents.

Nevertheless, the team coached by Pedro Gonçalves win the triangular tournament of the modality in Portuguese lands.

In the history of clashes between the two teams, now five in total, the Angolan team won three and drew two.