Angola Draw With Equatorial Guinea On FIFA Date

9 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan national football team drew 0-0 today in Portugal with Equatorial Guinea, in a friendly match on FIFA's date, played in Rio Maior, in the Santarém region.

In a warm-up match for the qualifiers for the African Nations Cup (CAN2023) to be held in Coté d'Ivoire, after beating Guinea (Bissau), on Saturday, at the same venue, by 3-2, the Palancas Negras, this Tuesday, were unable to overcome their opponents.

Nevertheless, the team coached by Pedro Gonçalves win the triangular tournament of the modality in Portuguese lands.

In the history of clashes between the two teams, now five in total, the Angolan team won three and drew two.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X