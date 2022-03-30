Angola: British Businesspeople Assess Angolan Mining Sector

9 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — A delegation of United Kingdom businesspeople and investors has, as of Monday, been touring the provinces of Huambo, Benguela and Luanda, with the aim of assessing the mining sector in these regions.

According to a press release published Tuesday by Angop, the aim of the visit by the delegation, headed by the United Kingdom's ambassador to Angola, Roger Stringer, is to demonstrate the high potential of the Angolan sector to British companies, to generate partnerships and support Angola in implementing policies to diversify its economy.

For that purpose, the document said, the delegation, which has been working since Monday afternoon in Huambo province, today visited a mineral reserve in Longonjo municipality, known as "Rare Earths," after meeting with provincial governor, Lotti Nolika, about the potential of the sector in this region of the central plateau.

The delegation, made up of businesspeople and investors from ten companies from that European country, then travelled by train, from Benguela Railroad, to the city of Lobito, where, on Wednesday, it will visit the local port, with emphasis on the Mining Terminal.

On the same day, the British businesspeople will leave for the country's capital, Luanda, to take part in a conference on the potential of the national mining sector, which will mark the end of the delegation's tour.

