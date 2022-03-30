Uganda: It's Time to Rebuild Our Public Health System

What would Uganda look like if we adequately funded public services like health, education, water and electricity?

For Malaika, life is great. After winning the parliamentary seat in the last national elections, his income status steadily stabilized. He enjoys pre-paid healthcare off taxpayers' contributions and has access to first-class health facilities. In January, when Malaika was diagnosed with an illness at a private health facility, he was quickly flown abroad for medical tourism.

For Murungi, a young single-mother of three, based in Ogino village, Kumi district, things are terrible! The Covid-19-induced lockdown saw her vegetable-vending business collapse. She was already living hand-to-mouth.

Murungi's middle child was diagnosed with malaria yet the nearest health center, 10km away from her humble house, had no essential drugs to arrest the disease. She was instead given a prescription, and had to make a choice between buying food or drugs. Unfortunately, she lost her child days later.

This death was totally preventable. The disparities between Malaika and Murungi demonstrate weaknesses in Uganda's neglected public health infrastructure. Covid-19 hammered home the pressing need to invest in the public health system.

Demand for quality, accessible and affordable healthcare is increasingly gaining traction. Social rights campaigns continue to challenge the unjust distribution of resources, citing the vulnerable and marginalized such as Murungi as the most forgotten segments of society.

Health equity activists have stressed the urgent need for accountability and citizen participation as critical pillars to public health system strengthening.

The past two years of the pandemic, combined with chronic underfinancing of the health sector, austerity measures, and the failure by the government to balance the negative impacts of neo-liberalism and unregulated private sector have spotlighted the folly of starving our public health services. Such tendencies have systemically distorted the health sector and it can no longer deliver equitable health care services.

A question for debate is posed: is it not time to rethink the healthcare system we want for the present and future generation? One that will bolster us from the devastating socio-economic impacts of neo-colonialism.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, Uganda has a population of approximately 44 million people, growing at a 3.6 per cent rate per year. This growth directly equates to a demand for a functional and resilient health care system since the attainment of the highest standard of health is highly dependable on a robust public health system.

Further, in 1987, the then parliament rejected a proposal by the Health Policy Review Commission to introduce user fees. Current data, however, collected by the ministry of Health in 2021 reveals that the government's spending on health has hovered around five to nine per cent of the entire budget for the past five financial years.

Far below the 15 per cent Abuja Declaration commitment. Worse still, the sector predominately relies on external aid, a strategy that is no longer sustainable, given the shrinking donor basket over the past years.

Relatedly, a series of public officials flying abroad for medical tourism, fleeing our crippled health system, for instance, shines a light on the structure and social class injustices and inequities within Uganda's health sector, which has overtime propelled public anger.

So, for how long, and at whose cost, can this be tolerated?

To effectively dismantle the current order, we must acknowledge, first, that for too long the state has forsaken its primary role of healthcare provision, leaving it to the whims of the unregulated market.

Second, Uganda has never recovered from the Structure Adjustment Programs, which dictated that government reduces expenditure in key social sectors like health reduce, partly due to the adoption of user-fees and opening up the market to the private sector.

Unfortunately, the private sector rarely pays attention to principles of equity and inclusion. Yet, health is a public good that government must provide.

Building a strong public health system, therefore, requires the state to take center stage, to adopt radical taxation programs that focus on the rich paying their fair share of taxes and equitable re-distribute wealth, universalize health, regulate private actors, and reposition the role of the community.

Macroeconomics can also play a central role in promoting equitable health financing when approached in an inclusive way. A way that recognizes effective participation of communities, private actors, civil society and the state in designing, implementing and monitoring policies and projects.

In conclusion, the current never-ending coronavirus pandemic has encouraged positive transformations of society and fostered new forms of solidarities. It is prudent to use this momentum to re-think our public health system as a whole.

Indeed, now is the right time to right historical wrongs, redistribute resources, remedy inequities, and foster solidarities if Uganda is to positively contribute to Goal 3 of the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and attain middle-income status by 2040.

The author is the program officer - Right to Health at Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER).

