Angola: Ministry of Telecommunications Reiterates Promotion of Pluralistic Press

Luanda — Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media (MINTTICS) Monday reiterated its commitment to promoting an independent, pluralistic and free press, what it described as crucial for consolidating democracy in Angola.

The commitment is expressed in its message ahead of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Union of Angolan Journalists (SJA).

MINTTICS also expressed commitment to cooperation with the Union of Angolan Journalists (SJA) and other players in the society aimed to dignify the Journalistic class and its unity.

The Ministerial Department acknowledges that despite existing remarkable improvements and recognition by several national and international organisations, there are still cases related to intimidation against journalists.

The sector called for commitment to training programme to improve the quality of journalism in Angola. It appealed to all professionals to take advantage of the date to reflect on the experiences of journalists and other media professionals.

Created in 1992, SJA is an apolitical, non-partisan, non-profit professional association in defence of jobs and the freedom of expression of its members.

Throughout of 30 years of existence, SJA is Angolan Executive's partner when it comes to addressing the several issues that concern the class.