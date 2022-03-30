Angolan President Sends Message to Egyptian Counterpart

Luanda — A message from the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, addressed to his Egyptian counterpart, Abdul Fatah Khalil Al-Sisi, was delivered today (Tuesday), in Cairo, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

The fact was made public in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) to which ANGOP had access, which does not disclose the content of the message.

The audience, that the Egyptian Head of State granted to the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, was also attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, and the Angolan Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Nelson Cosme.

The Arab Republic of Egypt is located on the African continent, specifically in the North, with the Sinai region partly in Asia.

Cairo is its capital. The new administrative capital of the country is being built and will be called the New Capital.

Egypt borders with Libya, Sudan, the Gaza Strip and Israel, and is bordered by two coastlines, the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, and by the extensive Nile River.

Egypt's population reached 100 million by 2020, with the highest concentration of population in the country's capital. The inhabitants depend on the Nile River as their main source of water.