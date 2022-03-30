Angola: Courts to Set Up Citizen Support Offices

Huambo — The Courts will create, as of this year, Offices to support for citizens, the President of the Superior Council of the Judiciary Joel Leonardo announced Tuesday in central Huambo province.

Also Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Joel Leonardo, who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Judicial Year, called for the need to listen more to citizens and to act more quickly, to avoid taking the law into one's own hands.

According to Joel Leonardo, the year 2017 marked a prominent place in judicial history, as it was from this period that the independence of the Courts became clearly evident.

It was in the same year the autonomy of the Superior Council of the Judiciary started being implemented.

He is of the view that the occasional change in the Constitution of the Republic, in 2021, clarified the separation of the judiciary from the other powers, constituting a positive milestone in the role of the courts in the construction of the Democratic and Lawful State.

He stated that, despite the positive changes recorded in this period, the functioning of the District Courts is currently being ensured by judges with less than 10 years of career, most of them aged between 35 and 40 years.

As example, he referred to the judges of the three district courts (Luanda, Benguela and Buco Zau), already in operation, who have only had a five-year career as judges of law.

To this phenomenon are added the Registries, where in positions previously held by professionals with 15 or 20 years of experience, they are currently held by judicial secretaries with less than five years of service or by law clerks with less than three years of career.

Joel Leonardo praised the entry of another 96 judges into the Judicial Magistracy during the past year and the thousand employees of the notaries, aiming to speed up the progress of the processes.

On the occasion, he welcomed the enactment of the Organic Law of the Supreme Court, which makes it possible for more councilor judges to join soon, in order to stop the delay in the judgment of appeals.