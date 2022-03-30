Angola: Head of State Returns to Luanda

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is now in the country's capital, Luanda, after having presided Tuesday over the opening of the Judicial Year in Huambo province.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was attended by the presiding judges of the higher courts, the Attorney-General and the chairperson of the Bar Association, he highlighted the government's actions in the area of judicial reform.

He also highlighted the continuation of the actions to materialise the constitutional principle of effective judicial protection, as well as to bring justice closer to the citizens, to facilitate access to it and to reduce the pendency of proceedings, especially in matters of appeal.

The opening of the Judicial Year is a ceremony surrounded by great symbolism, where in his speech the President of the Republic cast a "look" at the universe of justice and the way it is applied in Angola.