Angola: WB Approves Usd 560 Million for Reforms in Angola

9 March 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) Board of Directors approved, on 27 March in Washington, two loans totalling USD 560 million to support essential fiscal policy reforms and strengthen statistical capacity in Angola.

According to a World Bank (WB) statement accessed Tuesday by ANGOP, USD 500 million is included in the Development Policy Operation (DPO), the third of a series of three.

Within the framework of this operation, the WB reiterates it will continue to support the Angolan government in achieving more sustainable and inclusive growth, via a macro-financial and institutional environment that is conducive to growth led by the private sector.

The DPO supports the Government of Angola in pursuing key reforms aimed at building "stronger" foundations for economic diversification, job creation, resilience to climate and economic shocks, and poverty reduction.

"This operation aims to achieve better results in fiscal policy, including relieving fiscal pressures on public companies, achieve financial sector stability, increase private sector participation and improve protection measures and livelihoods for the poor," the document reads.

The other amount of USD 60 million is for the Statistical Capacity Strengthening Project, which aims to improve the country's statistical capacity, with the production of data in an efficient way and its use for monitoring public programmes.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X