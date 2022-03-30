Angola: WB Approves Usd 560 Million for Reforms in Angola

Luanda — The World Bank (WB) Board of Directors approved, on 27 March in Washington, two loans totalling USD 560 million to support essential fiscal policy reforms and strengthen statistical capacity in Angola.

According to a World Bank (WB) statement accessed Tuesday by ANGOP, USD 500 million is included in the Development Policy Operation (DPO), the third of a series of three.

Within the framework of this operation, the WB reiterates it will continue to support the Angolan government in achieving more sustainable and inclusive growth, via a macro-financial and institutional environment that is conducive to growth led by the private sector.

The DPO supports the Government of Angola in pursuing key reforms aimed at building "stronger" foundations for economic diversification, job creation, resilience to climate and economic shocks, and poverty reduction.

"This operation aims to achieve better results in fiscal policy, including relieving fiscal pressures on public companies, achieve financial sector stability, increase private sector participation and improve protection measures and livelihoods for the poor," the document reads.

The other amount of USD 60 million is for the Statistical Capacity Strengthening Project, which aims to improve the country's statistical capacity, with the production of data in an efficient way and its use for monitoring public programmes.