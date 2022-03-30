Liberia: Mcgill Pleads With Liberians in U.S.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill said the country needs all Liberians on board for the betterment of the country. That the rebuilding of Liberia does not rest on one person; so the participation of all Liberians, especially in America was important at this time.

He made the statement on Saturday march 26, 2022 in USA Philadelphia, Pennsylvania when he served as chief launcher for the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA) Development Partnership Fund drive. The launch was part of the Union's 47th inaugural activities which saw Mr. J. Shiwoh Kamara and Madam Minerva Grant inducted into office as President and Vice President respectively.

In addition to that, he said, the sustenance of peace and development in Liberia depends on the collective efforts of all Liberians and pledged government's commitment to pass the Dual Citizenship Act in conformity to her once a Liberian, always a Liberian policy.

Min. McGill said Liberia needs all hands on deck irrespective of their religion, ethnicity and political persuasions. He reiterated the government's unwavering support to cooperate and collaborate with all for the good of the country.

"Liberia needs you. You are professionals of great potential for Liberia's growth and development. As we celebrate 200 years of existence, all of you in America and the diaspora are welcome to contribute your quota in whatever way", the Minister and Chief of Staff to the President of Liberia emphasized.

He reassured ULAA's membership and Liberians in the diaspora that the Government of Liberia sees ULAA as a true partner and not an opposition group.

For that, he said the Government of President Dr. George Manneh Weah will cooperate and collaborate with ULAA and any group of Liberians for the good of the country.

"Let me assure you here today, the Government of President Weah will work with the Senate for the passage of the Dual Citizenship Act", the Minister said.

As Government support to the fund drive aimed at creating economic growth and reduction of poverty in Liberia, Minister McGill pledged US$100,000.00.

He promised to include US$300,000.00 in the next budget year for ULAA. According to records, this will be the first time for ULAA to be captured in the Country's budget since its foundation in 1974.

For his part, the 47th president of ULAA commended the Government of Dr. Weah for promoting democracy in Liberia.

"Under my leadership, ULAA will partner with the Government of Liberia in its development agenda and for alleviation of poverty in Liberia", the ULAA boss said.

He said ULAA is not an opposition to the Government but a partner for the good country.

"We will engage the government constructively for the good of the country", Mr. Shiwoh maintained.

Min. McGill was accompanied by a cross-section of government officials including Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, George Pattern, Gender Minister Williametta Piso Saydee-Tarr, National Oil Company of Liberia President Atty. Saifuah Mai-Gray and Presidential Press Secretary Isaac Solo Kelgbeh.

According to a dispatch, the ceremony was attended by US Congress Members and local state representatives, as well as cross section of Liberians from in and around America and former officials of government including former presidential aspirants.