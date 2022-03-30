Rwanda: Ferwafa Sets Deadline for Women Clubs to Register for Peace Cup

The Rwandan Football Federation (Ferwafa) has given an ultimatum to football clubs in the women's division in the country to register for the 2022 Peace Club by April 5.

In an official press release by the Rwandan football governing body which was signed by the Secretary General Henry Muhire, first and second tier women clubs are mandated to register before the 5th of next month in order to participate in the Peace Cup.

The release further stated that Ferwafa will absorb some of the financial burden on the clubs by paying for the participating teams' travel expenses and also the ambulance fees.

The competition will begin on April 16.

This is the first time the tournament is being held in the past two years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.