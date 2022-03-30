Rwanda: 'KNC' Reiterates Vow to Stop Kiyovu Title Challenge

Gasogi United chairman, Charles Nkuriza Kakooza popularly known as KNC has repeated his vow to stop Kiyovu from challenging for this season's league trophy in a short video posted on the club's twitter account.

Kakooza recently vowed to dent Kiyovu's title hopes and reiterated that his team will do everything possible to defeat Kiyovu and curtail their title challenge.

"There is no friendship between Gasogi United and Kiyovu and we will make sure that we defeat them and stop their title challenge," Kakooza said.

He further added that if Kiyovu defeats Gasogi on April 15 and goes on to win the league trophy, it will a deep scar on the team.

Gasogi United is in 11th position on the league table with 23 points whereas Kiyovu leads the table with 50 points, two points ahead of APR, which is second.