Rwanda: Peace Cup - Espoir Aim to Bounce Back Against La Jeunesse

30 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

After enduring a disappointing debut in the preliminaries of the Peace Cup with a 3-2 defeat to second division side, La Jeunesse two weeks ago, Espoir head coach Moussa Gatera is optimistic his side will bounce back stronger when they host the second leg on Wednesday afternoon at Kamarampaka Stadium in Rusizi.

The Rwandan tactician has urged his players not to underestimate the visitors.

"We will go into the game looking for nothing less than a win. We can't afford elimination at this stage. I have spoken to my players and warned them not to underrate the opponent. We have to learn how to stick to our game plan," Gatera said.

Espoir lost the first leg 3-2 and will be hoping to win the return leg which will guarantee them a spot in the next round.

The return-leg fixtures will be played in a week's time, with the overall winners progressing to the next round.

Winner of the Peace Cup will represent Rwanda in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Wednesday

Gasogi United vs Heroes

Bugesera vs UR FC

Etincelles vs Rutsiro

Espoir vs La Jeunesse

Amagaju vs Impeesa

Marine vs Nyanza

Etoile vs Interforce

Thursday

Gicumbi vs Gorilla

Intare vs Musanze

