Zimbabwe: Young Sables Squad Named

THE Zimbabwe Under-20 rugby coach, Shaun de Souza, has named the Young Sables team to take part in the Barthes Trophy in Nairobi, Kenya, from April 9 to 17.

Takudzwa Musingwini will captain the team that will play in the Under-20 Barthes Trophy which is named after the late World Rugby's Rugby Services Manager for Africa, Jean-Luc Barthes. The Barthes Trophy is the biggest competition for Under-20 players on the continent with the winners qualifying for the World Rugby Junior Trophy.

Zimbabwe will be joined in the six-team competition by the hosts Kenya, Madagascar, Senegal, Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire and Zambia.

The Young Sables have been regularly playing together as a group since last year when they played international friendlies against neighbours Zambia. The team also had an opportunity to get some competitive game time during last month's Nedbank Rugby Challenge Cup, where they competed as the Under-20 High Performance Squad.

De Souza is assisted by former Sables captain, Costa Dinha, and Gateway sports director, Marvin Chirume, who is a former head coach of Zimbabwe's Under-17 team.

Zimbabwe last featured in the second tier World Rugby competition for Under-20 players when the country hosted the tournament in 2016, while before that the Young Sables qualified for three successive editions of the competitions from 2010 to 2012.

Young Sables Squad

Forwards: Tomuvonga Msasanure (vice-captain), Tadiwa Chinwada, Farai Madzima. Hooks: Bryan Chiang, Marlon Guwuriro, Takunda Mudzingwa.

Locks: Simbarashe Siraha, Tamuka Kambani, Solomon Zawe, Tanaka GondoMukandapi. Loose Trio: Muzuva Gutu, Tendai Chimyama, Tanaka Ndoro, Denzel Maramba, Andy Maringo.

Half Backs: Panashe Zuze, Shadrick Mandaza. Playmakers: Takudzwa Musingwini (captain), Brendan Marume.

Centres: Alex Nyamunda, Tanaka Chinyanga, Dion Khumalo.