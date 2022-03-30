Zimbabwe: Surrey Storm Victory Delights Kwangwa

ZIMBABWE and Surrey Storm goal defender Felisitus Kwangwa has admitted they had to dig deep in their 54-53 victory over Celtic Dragons in the Vitality Netball Superleague in the UK on Monday night.

It was a close contest that could have gone either way as the two teams were separated by just a goal.

They went to half-time with Surrey Storm leading 27-26.

Dragons were the better side in the third quarter to head into the last quarter with a two-goal lead.

However, Surrey Storm gave it their all in the last quarter to round off the first half of the season on a winning note.

"We won, it's always good to end that way. Like I have been saying, as a team we have been really working hard so that we win every battle that comes our way. It's what we did although it was really tough.

"We fought until the last whistle and we managed to come back home with a win.

"It was really hard for us but we have that main goal to achieve, that focus, so we kept pushing each other and as a team we would encourage each other, motivate each other until we made it.

"So it was a teamwork thing because it was really tough, to be honest. Everyone needed to be mentally strong but it's something that doesn't happen simultaneously, so whenever you could feel or notice that your teammate was down, you would cheer them up until we managed to win," said Kwangwa.

It was Surrey Storm's fifth win for the season from 10 matches.

Monday night's win saw Surrey Storm moving two places up the ladder from seventh place to fifth ahead of Leeds Rhinos and Team Bath Netball. However, Leads and Team Bath have a game in hand each.

Kwangwa made the starting seven for the third consecutive game on Monday night. Interestingly, Surrey Storm have won their last three games.

"I am just happy that I am getting court time. The team is putting trust on me and I believe I am doing what they expect me to do that's why they keep on putting me there.

"And it's really good that whenever we step on court or the first line-up, we always try to make a difference like our first five minutes or seven minutes we usually win three to four balls, which is good in netball though sometimes we will make mistakes along the way.

"But at least we always have a good start," said Kwangwa.

The national senior team's captain has made it clear she would want to see the club making the Grand Final this year, which determines the league winners.

Surrey Storm host 10th placed Severn Stars on Sunday at Surrey Sports Park.

Kwangwa getting more game time at her club is also a positive development for the national side that is set to compete in the World Cup qualifier in August, in South Africa.

The regional qualifier for Africa is due to take place from August 20 to 27.

The Gems have already begun preparations and are expected to conclude their first camp that got underway early this month today.