Zimbabwe: NRZ Seals Tech Support MOU With Indian Firm

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Monday signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with Indian Railways Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering Company, RITES Limited whose main focus is on infrastructure development projects.

The main focus of the MoU is to support railway transportation through technical support, to offer railway infrastructure development including export/leasing of rolling stock, transforming railway workshops into modernized and advanced workshops, ameliorate signaling and telecommunication systems, operations and maintenance of rolling stock and proper training of railway personnel.

Apart from modernising and advancing the railways sector, the partnership also seeks to explore opportunities in metro rail systems and consultancy for buildings and airports.

RITES is expected to provide technical expertise in design, engineering and training while NRZ will be responsible for chasing and securing business leads in Zimbabwe.

The MoU will facilitate knowledge sharing to promote efficient, safe and sustainable infrastructure.

The partnership could go a long way in revamping NRZ's dilapidated infrastructure.

RITES Limited is an Indian based multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the field of transport infrastructure, engineering, only to mention a few. The company has existed for 47 years now and has tackled projects in over 50 countries across different continents which include Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America and the Middle East region.

RITES Limited is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing locomotives overseas other than Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

NRZ is a state owned company formerly Rhodesia Railways.

In 2020 the transport utility nearly collapsed due to its incapacity to attract capital, hence its malfunction.