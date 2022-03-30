Nigeria: Train Attack - Tinubu Calls for Donations to Bereaved Families

Hours after he cancelled his 70th birthday celebration, he called for donations to the families of the bereaved and distressed in the Kaduna train attack.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has called for donations to the families of those who lost their lives and the wounded passengers aboard the Kaduna train that was attacked by gunmen.

He made the call in a statement on Tuesday.

He had cancelled his 70th birthday celebration at the Eko hotel on Tuesday in honour of those that lost their lives after gunmen attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday.

At least 970 passengers were aboard the train when it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities.

"Additionally, ask all who can, to join me in donating to the families of the bereaved and the immediate needs of the wounded and distressed," Mr Tinubu said.

"We are one national family. We must aid our brothers and sisters at this time."

The former governor of Lagos urged his associates to stop all celebrations in his honour. "Now is not the time," he added.

The APC presidential frontrunner commiserated with the bereaved families as well as "those who have been left scarred by the mindless violence."

"While we do all we can to give comfort to those in need of it, we must stiffen our resolve and make stronger our response to such atrocities.

"Today marked my 70th birthday, a moment intended for celebration. Yet, I cannot celebrate knowing what has happened to so many of our beloved people.

Mr Tinubu said that terror and banditry must be defeated in addressing the security challenges of the country.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by bandits in the northern region.

"We must eradicate them such that these twin evils have no hold on even a centimetre of our national soil. We must not stop until we realize a better future, a greater, more peaceful Nigeria," he said.

"To the bereaved, I offer my thoughts and prayers. To the wounded, may you heal. To the perpetrators, I have nothing to say except that may the justice you face be swift and uncompromising."