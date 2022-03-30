Zimbabwe: Biti, Kore Disorderly Conduct Trial Pushed to Winter

30 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paul Katanda

Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) co-vice presidents, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi-Kore trial for public disorder has been moved to May.

They were arrested in 2020 at Harvest House (now Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House) headquarters, moments before an abortive press conference they intended to address.

The matter was postponed by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje with consent from both parties.

Allegations against the two VPs and party officials, Gladys Hlatshwayo and Lovemore Chinoputsa, as well as Manicaland provincial chair David Chimhini arise after they tried to access the premises to address a press conference after the takeover by MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

The party youth had also tried to get into Harvest House hours after a midnight "takeover" by the former MDC-T leader Thokozani with the aid of the army and police.

Biti and his team arrived saying they wanted to access their offices as they were the rightful owners of the party headquarters, but the police officers on the ground refused to attend to them, directing them to their superiors at the Harare Central police station.

After attempts to access Harvest House were thwarted, the MDC Alliance officials started singing and an order was made for them to be arrested.

Biti is being represented by his lawyer Alec Muchadehama.

