Zimbabwe: Junior Golfers Battling for Wc Tickets

AFTER managing to qualify for the 2016 Toyota World Junior Golf Championship, Zimbabwe's boys and girls' team will have their pedigree tested at the on-going All Africa Junior Golf Championship at Palm Hills Golf Course in Cairo, Egypt.

The team of seven (four boys and three girls) was officially flagged off on Friday for the tournament which has tickets to the World Junior Championships. The tournament started on Monday and will end tomorrow. Zimbabwe's select Junior Boys' Golf Team last qualified for the world tournament in 2016 when the team of David Amm, Kieren Vincent, Justin Kersten and Bekhithemba Ndlovu came second behind South Africa at the El Kantaoui Golf Course in Sousse, Tunisia, to book their place for the event held in Japan.

Vincent and his team finished the four-day tournament with 915 points behind South Africa who won convincingly with a low score of 872. The All Africa Junior Golf Challenge include nine teams of four golfers each, with the top three scores daily counting towards the overall team score.

Leading junior golfer Margaret Nyamukondiwa is leading the girls' junior golfers and is being complemented by Kudzai Mandava and Primross Chikwaya.

Nyamukondiwa is fresh from doing well after finishing in a tie for sixth position at the Nomads South African Juniors International early this month. The Nomads South African Juniors International is part of the Global Junior Golf circuit and is one of the leading tournaments on the continent for top youth golfers from all over the world.

The boys' section will see Tariro November, Keegan Shutt, William Bramford and in-form Michael Wallace trying their best to emulate the 2016 junior boys' team.

After close to two years without any international engagements, the junior national team will have an opportunity to participate in the tournament which is used to expose young golfers who are below 18-years before they graduate to be full amateurs.

It is a great opportunity for the youngsters to gain experience as they prepare to join the ranks of the national senior team in the future.

The tournament will have four rounds based on stroke play format. The players will carry their own kits on the course with the best scores from three players counting for the boys as two best scores will count for the girls.

A top three finish at the tournament will guarantee the teams a slot at the World Junior Championships in Japan.