Liberia Open for Business

President George Weah has told participants at the United Arab Emirates that Liberia is still open for business and has encouraged business people from UAE to come to Liberia and invest.

Liberia seeks to expand its potential in many areas, including the mining sector that it has been traditionally known for across the world. However, the emerging fields of tourism, agriculture and fisheries are ones that have yet to be exploited.

"I, therefore, use this opportunity to urge my UAE brothers to come to Liberia and tap into these traditional and virgin sectors, which will, in turn, help us fill Liberia's huge infrastructure deficit and foster economic," he said.

The theme of Liberia's Pavilion is "LIBERIA IS OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS", which embraces the idea that trade and investments are essential ingredients for sustainable national economic growth and development.

He added, "Let me assure you that Liberia looks forward to working in close collaboration with the United Arab Emirates to deliver on the promise of Expo 2020 Dubai."

He said, Being the first mega-event of its kind in the Middle-Eastern region, Expo 2020 Dubai has also provided a unique global platform for presenting new and innovative solutions that have the potential to transform the lives of people of all races and backgrounds, in spite of the ongoing global economic and health challenges which face our world today.