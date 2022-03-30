Malawi: Stephanos Foundation Opens ECD Centre in Chikwawa

Stephanos Foundation has handed over an Early Childhood Development Centre (ECD) worth over K5 million in Khoko Village, Traditional Authority Ngabu in Chikwawa.

The Foundation's International Executive Director, Johan Van Der Ham, said ECD is crucial for the academic development of any child hence the donation to the community.

A chat with Ndaziona (One of the children in the area) revealed that this ECD facility will have a positive impact on her academic journey as she had to walk miles on foot with her elder sister to access education.

Local authorities said some children drop out of school in this area because schools are beyond walking distance of children.

Ham said the organisation takes the welfare of children to heart and believes investments in ECD is key to enhancing the academic development of children.

"We have been working here in Khoko, Chikwawa over the past 10 years. We are doing a lot of things focussing on the children but without forgetting the community as well. We are trying to develop this community. We brought a borehole just to improve the area's water sanitation and hygiene status. We also engage in disaster response, but building this structure is a great gift to the community for it will go a long way in developing the academic background of the children in this area," said Ham.

Programmes Manager for the Foundation, Thea Mawaya, said before the opening of the centre, the foundation in its outreach programmes trained 27 women and 13 men in tailoring.

"The objective for the initiative was that if the parents horn such skills it would be easier for them to generate extra revenue to take care of their children," said Mawaya.

Senior Group Village Head Nyambiro of Chikwawa welcomed the development saying it will not only help the children but also the elderly.

"It is a fact that most of the senior people in this area are illiterate. It is not their fault but in their days, education was not given priority compared to modern times. So I urge all my agemates who can't read and write to utilise this facility when they start offering adult literacy lessons." He said.

Executive director of the foundation in the country, Clifford Kuyokwa, said apart from strengthening education systems, Stephanos Foundation is also engaged in disaster response, agricultural projects, and promotion of Voluntary Savings and Loans groups to build the resilience of communities in their impact areas.

Currently, the organisation has its footprint in Chikwawa, Thyolo, Zomba and Blantyre.