Sudan Revolutionary Front Traffic Accident Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

29 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Damazin — A guard vehicle escorting members of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) was involved in a traffic accident on Monday, leaving one dead and two injured in Blue Nile state capital, Ed Damazin.

The SRF, a rebel alliance and one of the signatories in the Juba Peace Agreement in 2020, were enroute back to Khartoum from a conference in Ed Damazin. One of their vehicles was then involved in a traffic accident, killing Abdullah Ishaq Ibrahim, and injuring two others who have not been named.

The official spokesman for the SRF said in a statement, that the rest of the delegation have arrived and are in good health.

