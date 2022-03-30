Sudan: North Darfur Armed Robberies On the Rise

El Fasher — The rate of armed robberies committed against travellers in North Darfur has increased significantly this year, owing to the deteriorating security situation which has left Darfur vulnerable to crime.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, professor of sociology at the University of El Fasher, Dr Ibrahim, said that the armed groups are able to evade the security due to the "multiplicity and proliferation of these groups carrying weapons in the city" so visibly. The professor said that "the solution lies in the instillation of security apparatuses and the demobilisation of these armed groups". He also stressed the need for criminals to be dealt with, within the parameters of the law and not within a tribal framework.

The Mayor of El Maliha, Omar Ali Abdallah, expressed his regret over the rampant lawlessness in El Fasher and attributed it to the "widespread hunger in the state", which has allowed so many to transgress the law.