Zimbabwe: Spike In HIV/AIDS-Related Deaths Among Adolescence

29 March 2022
263Chat (Harare)

Presenting the country's HIV estimates, National AIDS Council (NAC) National Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator, Isaac Taramusi said adolescent girls constitute the biggest chunk of new HIV infections but boys on the other hand are succumbing to the pandemic the most.

"For adolescents, the key to note is that most of the new infections where we have also 2,700 and almost 2,400 new infections are happening in females. You could see that we are getting also like 300 new infections are happening in males at a disproportionate level. Vice versa, when it comes to deaths, we see that more deaths are happening in male adolescents as compared to girls," said Taramusi.

He added that there is a need to scale up adolescents' differentiated care Guidelines models that target adolescents.

According to NAC estimates, 1,142 deaths were recorded among in females in 2016, while in 2017, an estimated 954 deaths were recorded.

In 2018, 2019 and 2020 an estimated 859, 790 and 748 deaths were recorded respectively while in 2021, Zimbabwe recorded an estimated 665 deaths (females.)

This is in contrast to estimated figures for male adolescents with 1,144 deaths recorded in 2016, 944 in 2017 and 856 in 2018. In 2019, an estimated 795 deaths were recorded in 2020 they were 762 and in 2021.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X