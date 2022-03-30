Angola: President Arrives in Huambo for Opening of Judicial Year

Huambo — Angola's President João Lourenço arrived in the central Huambo province Tuesday to chair the opening ceremony of the new Judicial Year 2022, stated the Secretary for Institutional Communication and Press Affairs to the President of the Republic.

High on ceremony's agenda, which will take place at the Chiva complex, will be the speech by the Head of State in the presence of the presidents of the Higher Courts.

In a statement released on Tuesday, that Secretariat added that the Attorney General, the Chairman of the Angolan Bar Association, among other entities of the justice administration in the country, will also attend the ceremony.

The source states that the opening of the Judicial Year is a ceremony surrounded by great symbolism, where in his speech the President will focus on universe of justice and the way it is applied in Angola.

Likewise, the note adds, the ceremony aims to praise the gains and, eventually, express concerns about the issues to be improved in the context of Justice.

President João Lourenço returns to Luanda on the same day (Tuesday).