Angola: President Highlights Constitutional Review in Justice Reform

Huambo — Angolan president said Tuesday that the constitutional revision was among the main achievements in the field of justice in the country.

João Lourenço was speaking at the opening of the Judicial Year, adding that the first Constitutional revision strengthened the powers of the Superior Council of the Judiciary and opened the possibility for Angolans overseers to take part in general elections.

As for the judicial reform, the president said that the Executive handed over to the Superior Council of the Judiciary the buildings for the functioning of the first three Courts of Appeal and guaranteed the rehabilitation and inauguration of new Courts of District.

According to him, the functioning of these Courts will continue to implement the constitutional principle of effective judicial protection, bring justice closer to citizens, facilitate access and reduce procedural pendency, especially in terms of appeal.

In terms of justice and law reform, the country approved legal diplomas to improve the administrative and judicial organization , such as the Organic Law of the Supreme Court, which increased the number of its advisory judges.

He underlined that the laws of the judicial secretariats and the Courts of Appeal were also approved. He also spoke of the institutionalisation of the Integrated Centers for Child and Adolescent Care, institutions intended to protect these groups when they are in conflict with the law.

João Lourenço said that the reform of the judiciary also took place at the level of human resources, with the training of 347 magistrates for the judiciary and public prosecutors at the Institute of Judicial Studies.

He added that, last year, the first guarantees judges were also trained and, in the context of improving the business environment, judicial magistrates and public prosecutors assigned to the commercial, intellectual and industrial property departments.