Namibia: Great Start By the X Men

The Express Credit Winter Futsal League kicked off with matches at the Windhoek Showgrounds over the weekend, with the X Men taking the early lead in the Men's Premier League.

They thrashed SBS Trucking 11-3 after leading 4-1 at half time and now lead the log on goal difference from Quality Futsal Club, who beat Windhoek North Futsal Club 5-3.

In the only other men's Premier League match, the defending summer league champions Chile Futsal were held to a 2-2 draw by Faical Futsal.

Following completion of the summer league last month, the top eight teams of the men's first division were selected to compete in the Premier League, while a further 18 teams will compete in two groups in the Men's First Division.

Besides them there is once again a women's first division as well as boys and girls u17 leagues.

The X Men have been one of the top performing teams over the past few years, winning the league last year and losing to Chile Futsal in this year's summer league, and their captain Kimzala Solomon said they are determined to reclaim the title.

"It was a very competitive game, it wasn't easy, but we kept our heads high and pushed till the end. It's all about training, we kept on training since the end of the last league and never stopped," he said.

"We are from Khomasdal, basically from Funky Town and Laeveld as we call it. It's a great team that we have and I believe that we can win the title again this season if we just keep on playing like this, I believe in my team," he added.

"I prefer playing football, but since there is no football, futsal is keeping us busy and it's helping us a lot. I used to play for Ramblers, but now there's no football and we are just at home, but futsal is keeping us off the streets," he said.

In the Mens First Division A group, Quality FC B team went to the top of the log after collecting three points in two matches.

They beat Ongos Valley FC 8-3, but lost 4-2 to Ballers FC to go to the top of the log on three points and a +3 goal aggregate.

Ballers FC are second on three points and a +2 aggregate, while The Mavericks are third on three points and a +1 aggregate.

In the Men's First Division B group, Windhoek Industrial and Agricultural Show (WIAS) went to the top of the log on goal difference after beating Green Enterprise Solutions 9-3.

There were also winning starts for Luxury Hill FC, who beat Rightway FC 3-0, and Wolves FC, who beat Rightway FC 4-3.

In the Women's First League, Ramblers I went to the top of the log after beating Right Way FC Phoenixes 3-2.

In the only other match, Ramblers II drew 3-3 against Unam II.

The defending Sumer league champions Khomas Nampol and last year's champions Tura Magic must still open their accounts.