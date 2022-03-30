South Africa: Early Childhood Development Moves From Social Development to Education - but Concerns Remain

analysis

As the responsibility for Early Childhood Development shifts from the Department of Social Development to the Department of Basic Education, concerns have been raised about the state of preparedness. However, both departments insist they are ready to start the migration process on 1 April.

Friday marks the day that Early Childhood Development (ECD) will move from the Department of Social Development (DSD) to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) -- and some are asking whether the government is ready for the move. DSD spokesperson Lumka Oliphant told Daily Maverick that they are.

"We are ready for the migration... However, this is not a one-day event. Both the departments will continue to work together to ensure smooth transition and non-disruption.

"The current governance structures that are championing the shift process will exist for a period of nine to 12 months, depending on the need. The best interest of the child remains paramount. With certainty, function shift will happen, come 1 April 2022."

Oliphant said "the purpose of the migration is to streamline the delivery of an integrated, aligned service delivery model that will ensure access to quality early learning and development opportunities for all children, which will build on the gains...