Eritrea: Vocational Trainings to Youth

Asmara — 022- The PFDJ Cultural Affairs organized five months training on drama and film to 130 youth including 70 females.

At the concluding event conducted on 27 March in connection with the World theater Day, it was reported that the objective of the training was to nurture youth equipped with the necessary skill and discipline so that they contribute their due part in the development of arts in the country.

Representative of the trainees on his part commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to play due part in the development of art.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports handed over certificates of merit to the trainees.

Similarly, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba Region organized training on handicraft and computer technology to youth in the region.

Accordingly, 10 females were provided training on handicraft and 13 females including 4 men in computer technology.

Speaking at the conclusion event of the training conducted on 24 March, Ms. Amna Hassen, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the region, called on the trainees to apply the training they received in the improvement of their lives through creating income generation schemes.