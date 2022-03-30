South Africa: How to Beat Next Month's Expected Fuel Price Increase

29 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

Joining lift clubs and/or working from home are some of the things consumers can do as fuel costs are set to increase (again) next month.

With fuel and food prices set to increase next month, Thato Kola, an economic analyst at Matrix Fund Managers, suggested consumers join lift clubs, look for food specials and where possible work from home.

Although this can't apply to every sector, Kola said it was worth employers investigating flexible working arrangements so that employees could travel during off-peak hours.

To help consumers bear the blow of the fuel increases, a few weeks ago Parliament's mineral resources committee heard the department was looking at encouraging remote working, lower speed limits, price caps and limiting petrol purchases to 50 litres at a time.

Petrol is expected to increase by between R1.85 and R1.93 per litre, while diesel is expected to go up by R3 per litre.

The Automobile Association (AA) said next month's anticipated fuel increase "will be the biggest increases to fuel prices in South Africa's history and will, undoubtedly, have major ramifications for all consumers and the economy in general.

"We must note, though... oil prices are, for the moment, see-sawing significantly so there may...

