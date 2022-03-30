South Africa: Gauteng Government Receives Regional Household Travel Survey

press release

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport today received the Regional Gauteng Household Travel Survey (GRHTS) which was conducted by the Centre for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the City of Tshwane.

The study seeks to understand the general travel patterns of households and individuals, including their respective predominant motives and methods of travel in Gauteng.

"The significance of the survey is that it is a strategic feed into the work that we do and will help us with insights that we will use for our integrated public transport planning," said MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

The regional reports are retrieved from the main provincial survey report that was handed to the Department of Roads and Transport by the CSIR CEO in October 2019 during the Transport Month celebrations at the CSIR ICC.

"We are handing over the individual reports to municipalities as we understand that the insights contained in the reports are a crucial basis for enhancement of public transport systems.

Key findings from the survey will assist with planning strengthening capacity in local government, set clear targets across the province as well as improve mechanisms to implement legislation," said Mamabolo.

The 2018/19 GHTS was a province-wide primary data collection project conducted by the CSIR Smart Mobility cluster with the aim of collecting and analysing information about household travel patterns to provide an improved understanding of the interaction between households and transport service delivery.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our Smart Mobility Plan is aimed at repositioning transport and its infrastructure as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth and job creation in the province. The plan is anchored on three key strategic areas of infrastructure, institutions and integrated transport systems. The survey data will greatly assist in building dynamic and efficient transport institutions that will be beneficial to motorist and residents," Mamabolo added.

The outcome of the survey provides a vital understanding of general mobility patterns at a household level, while achieving the following broad objectives:

Deriving a continuous comparison to the 2014 GHTS patterns and supporting authorities to undertake better and improved integrated public transport planning;

Facilitating continuous update of strategic transport models; and

Enabling the measurement of Gauteng's transport system's performance against set standards.