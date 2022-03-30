South Africa: Minister Aaron Motsoaledi Welcomes Arrest of Refugee Status Determination Officer

press release

Minister Motsoaledi welcomes the swift action that led to the arrest of a Home Affairs officer working at the Desmond Tutu refugee reception centre

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi welcomes the swift arrest of a Refugee Status Determination Officer (RSDO) based at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Reception Centre on 29 March 2022. An RSDO is an officer who is legally mandated to adjudicate applications of asylum seekers looking for refugee status.

The RSDO allegedly took a bribe of R500 to extend the validity of the asylum permit of a Bangladeshi national whose application for international protection is being appealed at the Refugee Appeals Authority of SA (RAASA).

While the Refugee Reception Offices remain closed, asylum seekers whose permits cannot be extended online are invited to the offices.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court on 30 March 2022.

The RSDO was arrested after a DHA security guard saw her take money from the Bangladeshi national. The security guard confronted the two and called the Counter-Corruption Branch of the Department of Home Affairs. Upon interrogating the two, Counter-Corruption called the Hawks who arrested both suspects.

"Bribing an official for a service that is available for free suggests that the person bribing is aware that they don't have a valid claim for international protection. This is another example of the abuse we are rooting out in the asylum seeker and refugee management system," said Minister Motsoaledi.

Minister Motsoaledi reiterated his call that there is no space for dishonest employees at the Department of Home Affairs.

"I have instructed the department to conduct a speedy, thorough and full investigation into the matter and action must be taken against anyone who falls foul of the law", said Minister Motsoaledi.