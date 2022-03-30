South Africa: Court Sets Date for Ex-Mayor Zandile Gumede's Tender Fraud Trial

29 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A trial date has been set for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused to answer to charges relating to a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender fraud.

On Tuesday, 29 March, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused appeared briefly in the Durban High Court for a pre-trial hearing where legal representatives ironed out issues relating to outstanding documents needed to finalise their heads of arguments and plea explanations.

The State will call 41 witnesses to testify against Gumede (accused 1); city councillor Mondli Mthembu (accused 2); city manager Sipho Nzuza (accused 3); Allan Abbu (accused 4), who was employed as city manager; Sandile Ngcobo (accused 5), who was deputy head of supply chain management at the municipality; councillor Mthokozisi Nojiyeza (accused 6); councillor Sduduzo Khuzwayo (accused 7); councillor Bhekokwakhe Phewa (accused 8); Bagcinile Nzuza (accused 9); Hlenga Sibisi (accused 10): Mzwandile Dludla (accused 11); Ilanga La Mahlase PTY (Ltd) (accused 12) a private company, represented by Mzwandile Dludla; Zithulele Mkhize (13); Uzuzinekele Trading 31 CC (accused 14), represented by Mkhize; Bongani Dlomo (accused 15); Khoboso Dlomo (accused 16); Omphile Thabang Projects (accused 17), a corporate body represented by Bongani Dlomo and Khoboso Dlomo; Craig Ponnan (accused 18);...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X