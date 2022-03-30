South Africa: Court Sets Date for Ex-Mayor Zandile Gumede's Tender Fraud Trial

analysis

A trial date has been set for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused to answer to charges relating to a multimillion-rand Durban Solid Waste tender fraud.

On Tuesday, 29 March, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused appeared briefly in the Durban High Court for a pre-trial hearing where legal representatives ironed out issues relating to outstanding documents needed to finalise their heads of arguments and plea explanations.

The State will call 41 witnesses to testify against Gumede (accused 1); city councillor Mondli Mthembu (accused 2); city manager Sipho Nzuza (accused 3); Allan Abbu (accused 4), who was employed as city manager; Sandile Ngcobo (accused 5), who was deputy head of supply chain management at the municipality; councillor Mthokozisi Nojiyeza (accused 6); councillor Sduduzo Khuzwayo (accused 7); councillor Bhekokwakhe Phewa (accused 8); Bagcinile Nzuza (accused 9); Hlenga Sibisi (accused 10): Mzwandile Dludla (accused 11); Ilanga La Mahlase PTY (Ltd) (accused 12) a private company, represented by Mzwandile Dludla; Zithulele Mkhize (13); Uzuzinekele Trading 31 CC (accused 14), represented by Mkhize; Bongani Dlomo (accused 15); Khoboso Dlomo (accused 16); Omphile Thabang Projects (accused 17), a corporate body represented by Bongani Dlomo and Khoboso Dlomo; Craig Ponnan (accused 18);...