South Africa Aims to Lift State of Disaster By 5 April Amid Regulatory Confusion

The State of Disaster could be lifted next week, according to Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, but it's unclear whether the new draft regulations will replace the previously released proposals or complement them.

The government wants to lift the State of Disaster by 5 April following the gazetting of new regulations aimed at guiding the country's ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma announced in a press conference on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet has been under significant pressure from business groups, opposition parties and healthcare experts to lift the two-year State of Disaster, which has been criticised as a burden on the country's economic recovery and unnecessary in ongoing efforts to prevent hospitalisations and deaths.

Ramaphosa last week announced his intention to end the State of Disaster around 16 April, after the one month available for public comments on proposed amendments to the National Health Act closed.

On Tuesday, Dlamini Zuma said new draft regulations would be released to manage the response to Covid-19 once the State of Disaster is lifted. They had not been released at the time of writing.

The minister said the public could submit comments on...