Rwanda: Basketball - Ferwaba Releases Draw for Second Division League

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (Ferwaba) has released the group stage draw of the inaugural second division league that will tip off on April 1.

This year marks the first time that Rwanda will have a lower basketball league, as Ferwaba puts in more efforts to promote the game.

A total of 17 teams from across the country have been divided into three groups: A, B and C to compete in the second tier league, vying for the two promotion slots into the 2022/23 top flight league.

In the draw, Kigali Titans Basketball Club, the winners of the second division tournament have been drawn in Group A along with The Hoops Rwanda, University of Rwanda College of Business and Economics (CBE), University of Rwanda College of Agriculture, Animal sciences and Veterinary Medicine (CAVM) and Black Thunder.

Group B comprises Orion, Wibena, UR CST, Kigali Bucks and Flame BC.

Group C has Inspired Generation, UR CE, ITS Gasogi, Elite Rwanda, Spartans and Intare.

The teams in each group will play among themselves on a home and away basis with the top eight securing tickets to the quarter-finals.