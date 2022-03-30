Namibia a Off to Winning Start

NAMIBIA A got off to a great start in the 50-over series against Ireland Wolves on Tuesday as Stephen Baard and Divan la Cock shared a century partnership for the first wicket.

La Cock got off to a brisk start, hitting a few early boundaries and by the ninth over had scored 37 of Namibia's total of 43, with Baard only on two.

Baard, however, got going in the tenth over, hooking Curtis Campher for a six, and after a few more boundaries, La Cock brought up the century partnership after hooking Ben White for a six in the 17th over.

Fionn Hand finally got Ireland's breakthrough in the next over, having Baard caught behind for 40 with the total on 100, while La Cock followed three overs later, bowled by Gareth Delaney for 70 off 68 balls (10x4, 2x6).

Shaun Fouche didn't last long before being dismissed by Josh Manley for 8, but there were some solid contributions further down the order.

Nicol Loftie-Eaton scored 22, Malan Kruger 23, captain JJ Smit 41 off 43 balls (1x4, 3x6) and Karl Birkenstock 23 as Namibia A reached 253 for nine wickets off their 50 overs.

For Ireland A, Josh Manley took three wickets for 47 runs off 10 overs and Gareth Delaney 3/42 off 10, while Fionn Hand and Ben White each grabbed a wicket.

Ireland got off to a steady start, but suffered a setback when John Commins retired on 11 after he hurt his back.

Stephen Doheny joined James McCollum and took the score to 45 before Nicolaas Scholtz trapped McCollum lbw for 28.

Doheny and Curtis Campher put Ireland in charge with a 67-run partnership but Divan La Cock got the breakthrough, dismissing Doheny for 37, and with the total at 112 for two wickets after 30 overs, it was still anyone's game.

Namibia's bowlers, however, maintained the pressure and although there were some solid contributions down the order, none of Ireland's batsmen could build big scores.

Campher was the top scorer with 56 off 71 balls (3x4) before he became another La Cock victim, while Neil Rock added 47 off 38 balls (3x4, 1x6) and Gareth Delany 25, as they eventually fell seven runs short, reaching 246/8 off their 50 overs.

For Namibia A, La Cock took two wickets for 36 runs off five overs, and Mauritius Ngupita took 2/19 off five.

La Cock won the Man of the Match award after a fine all-round performance.