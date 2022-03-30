Kenya: Shioso Says Security to Be Beefed Across the Country in April

Nairobi — Police say they have heightened security in the country ahead of an event packed April.

According to Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso, the month will be marked with a number of activities, key among them the Easter and Ramadhan festivities as well as the Africa Rally Championship (ACR).

The other events include political rallies and the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations currently underway.

The African Rally Championship (ARC) will be held in Naivasha later in the month and compound the demand for enhanced security services.

Shioso stated that the events might provide criminals with an opportunity to carry out illegal activities hence the augmented security measures which are in line with the police mandate to serve and protect.

"The National Police Seric with its partners within the multiagency framework have taken adequate measures to provide security in all public spaces," he stated.

He also indicated that "special arrangements have been made to secure major urban areas including all critical infrastructure and places of interest."

The security agencies have also enhanced their surveillance and intelligence capabilities against suspicious individuals and organized gangs.