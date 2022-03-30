Kenya: Shioso Says Security to Be Beefed Across the Country in April

30 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police say they have heightened security in the country ahead of an event packed April.

According to Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso, the month will be marked with a number of activities, key among them the Easter and Ramadhan festivities as well as the Africa Rally Championship (ACR).

The other events include political rallies and the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations currently underway.

The African Rally Championship (ARC) will be held in Naivasha later in the month and compound the demand for enhanced security services.

Shioso stated that the events might provide criminals with an opportunity to carry out illegal activities hence the augmented security measures which are in line with the police mandate to serve and protect.

"The National Police Seric with its partners within the multiagency framework have taken adequate measures to provide security in all public spaces," he stated.

He also indicated that "special arrangements have been made to secure major urban areas including all critical infrastructure and places of interest."

The security agencies have also enhanced their surveillance and intelligence capabilities against suspicious individuals and organized gangs.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X