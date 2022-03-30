Namibia: New Coronavirus Variant Dominates Globally

30 March 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

The World Health Organisation has identified a sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus variant, named BA.2, as a dominant version of the current cause of the novel coronavirus disease globally.

According to a WHO statement, initial data suggests the BA.2 sub-variant appears to be more transmissible and may cause more severe disease than the Omicron variant.

Nearly 86% of all sequenced novel coronavirus infections recently have been identified as the BA.2 sub-variant.

First detected in the early days of January, the sub-variant is even more transmissible than its highly contagious Omicron siblings BA.1 and BA.1.1.

Currently, Covid-19 is on the rise in many countries and the dangerous 'double effect' of loosening anti-Covid-19 restrictions too quickly and high Omicron transmissibility is raising concerns.

The WHO's technical advisory group on the evolution of the novel coronavirus emphasised that BA.2 should continue to be monitored as a distinct sublineage of Omicron by public health authorities.

The WHO also considered real-world data on clinical severity from South Africa, the United Kingdom and Denmark, where immunity from vaccination or natural infection is high.

